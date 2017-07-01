IDF Strikes Syrian Army Target After Projectiles Land in Israeli Golan Heights

TEL AVIV — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday retaliated against a Syrian military position after two projectiles launched from Syria struck Israel’s Golan Heights earlier in the day.

The IDF released the following statement to news media outlets, including to Breitbart Jerusalem:

IDF forces targeted the Syrian military artillery position that was the source of the previous fire in the Northern Golan Heights. The errant projectile was a result of Syrian internal fighting.

Two projectiles landed in Israel within one hour on Saturday. One hit an open area near Israel’s security fence in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries were reported in either strike.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis stated: “Israel maintains a policy of non-involvement in the Syrian civil war. However, we will not tolerate any breach of Israel’s sovereignty. Israel holds the Syrian regime responsible for any breach of its borders and will act accordingly.”

For one week now, projectiles from Syrian fighting near the Israeli border have exploded inside Israel. The IDF believes the fire originated with fighting across the border in Syria, particularly in Quneitra, the small village near the Golan Heights’ border with southern Syria that falls within a zone formerly demilitarized by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). The IDF has instructed Israeli civilians to stay away from the border area near Quneitra.

On Friday, the IDF targeted a Syrian army mortar launcher after spillover fire struck the Golan Heights.

Last Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out three retaliatory strikes targeting Syrian Army positions inside Syria from which ten mortars were reportedly fired into the Jewish state earlier that day.

Last Sunday, for the second straight day, the IAF struck Syrian military targets after spillover fire landed in Israel.

On Monday, the IDF announced that stray bullet fire hit a United Nations peacekeeping position in the Golan.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.