Bans Spread for Wonder Woman Over Israeli Star Gal Gadot

Qatar has joined Lebanon and Tunisia to become the latest state to ban the screening of the hit movie Wonder Woman starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, Gadot, who served in the IDF during the 2006 Lebanon war, has come under fire for her open support of Israel, in particular for a tweet during 2014’s conflict with Gaza in which she prayed for the safety of Israel’s citizens.

Now Doha News reports the presence of the Israeli star in the blockbuster is enough for authorities in Qatar to ban the screening. Wonder Woman was initially scheduled to premiere in Doha last Thursday across local theater chains VOX Cinemas Qatar and Novo Cinemas.

On Facebook, she previously sent her “love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!!”

Gadot also expressed support for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during the 2014 Gaza conflict. That was enough for the Palestinian Authority not to screen the blockbuster.

“Apparently, at the Berg Palestine Theater in Ramallah they are afraid the audience will enjoy the excellent movie Wonder Woman, and cannot separate politics from an American film,” Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the head of the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit, wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page after that decision was taken.

“Those who are sure of themselves are not afraid of movies, even if they star Wonder Woman!” Mordechai concluded.