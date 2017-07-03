WATCH: Britney Spears Mobbed by Fans at Western Wall

TEL AVIV – Pop princess Britney Spears was mobbed by over-enthusiastic crowds while visiting the the Western Wall in Jerusalem during her first visit to the country Sunday.

Spears, who arrived in Israel Sunday morning, headed straight to the Western Wall. While there, and despite considerable security, the pop star was mobbed by rambunctious fans who even tried jumping on her, Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot reported.

“It was a huge mess, with hundreds of fans and photographers gathered around her,” the report quoted a source close to Spears as saying. “It was a real ‘Israeli celebration’; she didn’t stop an excursion during any other part of her latest tour. This could only happen here.”

The singer is in Israel for a show on Monday at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park as part of her upcoming world tour. Local music producers have been working to bring Spears to Israel since last year, and the performance will cost more than $2 million.

Two weeks before Spears’ arrival, El Al flight attendants welcomed the singer with a spoof video clip of her hit song “Toxic.”

50,000 fans are expected to attend the “Baby One More Time” singer’s show in Tel Aviv’s HaYarkon Park on Monday evening.

Spears is joining a slew of pop acts over the summer who ignored extremist calls to boycott Israel, including Justin Bieber, Rod Stewart, Nick Cave, Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses and Radiohead.