EXCLUSIVE – Netanyahu’s Office Denies Britney Spears Cancelled Dinner With PM, Cancer Patients

TEL AVIV — Reports here on Sunday claimed that pop star Britney Spears cancelled a dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and children suffering from cancer after being mobbed by fans at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

However, an official in Netanyahu’s office told Breitbart News on Monday that no dinner plans with Spears were ever confirmed.

Separately, a source close to Spears was quoted by the Gossip Cop website saying the dinner was “never confirmed.” That website also cited “an impeccable insider” saying the young cancer patients were invited to Spears’ concert to meet her before she performs on a massive outdoor stage at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park.

On Sunday, Israel’s Ynet reported Spears canceled the dinner with Netanyahu and cancer patients after an episode at the Western Wall in which the performer was mobbed by fans.

Ynet reported:

Spears was also slated to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening, but their sit-down was canceled due to an earlier raucous surrounding caused by adoring, if slightly overeager fans. “Hundreds of people jumped on her, and she decided to cancel it all,” said sources close to Spears. …

The Spears-Netanyahu power meeting was also to include children battling cancer, however those in Spears’s inner circle said that she will meet with them on Monday, and that they will be invited to her show.

“It was a huge mess,” one source stated to Ynet, “with hundreds of fans and photographers gathered around her. It was a real ‘Israeli celebration’; she didn’t stop an excursion during any other part of her latest tour. This could only happen here.”

Ynet claims that Spears’ camp was upset with Netanyahu over reports of the cancellation:

Those close to Spears were furious over reports of the cancellation, saying that it was the Prime Minister’s Office’s fault, as it had rushed to put out a press release despite never receiving confirmation from the Spears camp that the meeting was to take place.

