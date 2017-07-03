SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Pictures: Britney Spears Arrives in Israel Ahead of Sold-Out Concert

Britney Spears arrived in Israel on the weekend ahead of her show set down for Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon on Monday night. She now joins a long list of international performers who have defied boycotts to perform in the Jewish state.

Before she set out on her Israel expedition, the pop diva posted a clip on social media to let fans know she was looking forward to the trip. Her show is expected to play out in front of over 55,000 local fans.

After her arrival, plenty of local fans posted shots of her doing the tourist sites.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, the Britney Spears concert follows others by Justin Bieber, Aerosmith, Radiohead, Tears for Fears, Rod Stewart, Nick Cave and Gun N’ Roses. It comes in defiance of Boycott Divestment and Sanctions lobbyists who seek to prevent show business stars from taking their skills to Israel.

