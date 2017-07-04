Saudi Social Media Users Demand the ‘Liberation of Qatar’

TEL AVIV — The crisis between Qatar and the Gulf countries continues to be the topic of conversation for citizens of the Gulf.

The issue remained the center of focus on social media, where, over the past few days, the discussion moved up a notch with some using the demanding hashtag “#liberate-qatar.” Unsurprisingly, the hashtag garnered a lot of interest.

The Saudi Abdullah Saed wrote, “The ultimatum is for the people of Qatar and the liberation of Qatar will be for the region and for the fight against terror and its supporters.”

A Qatar social media user, Sadon Alqawari, posted a photo of Qataris sitting on the floor during a meeting with top Hamas leader Khaled Meshal, and Sheikh Yousef Qardawi, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Muslim Brotherhood movement, and wrote, “My friends say our situation is great! How is it great when our citizens are sitting at the feet of these traitors who sit on chairs as if they were our leaders. The liberation of Qatar is our duty.”

يقول لى صديقى احنا فى عز!!!

"اي عز وحنا يالقطريين عند اقدام الخونه المتجنسين وهم جالسين على الكراسي متزعمين علينا"#تحرير_قطر واجب علينا✋️ pic.twitter.com/gSfFbNacX0 — سعدون الكواري (@Sadon22121) July 2, 2017

Ali Almoslemani wrote, “Our education and medicine is free, the electricity and water is free, even our weddings are free, the bread and sugar is free and the land is subsidized. And we have the highest income in the world? Liberate Qatar from what exactly?”

تعليمنا وعلاجنا بلاش، كهربتنا وماينا بلاش، قاعة زواجنا بلاش، حتى عيشنا وسكرنا بلاش، وأرض وقرض، وأعلى دخل فالعالم. #تحرير_قطر من إيش مافهمت؟ — علي المسلماني (@AliAlmslmani) July 2, 2017

The Saudi account “Saudi news” wrote, “Many demands call for Saudi forces to enter Doha and liberate her from Tamim and his father and choose another prince from the Alt’ani family.”

The tweet was referring to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar.

Saudi Khaled Almudeifer wrote, “The Qatari nation has been damaged a lot because of Tamim and because of his support for terror and the entry of the Iranians and the Turks to Qatar. The Qatari people call on the forces of the Gulf to come save them quickly from the injustice.”

A Saudi woman named Amool wrote, “Tamim is just a puppet filling the role of the prince who reads the speeches his father wrote. Qatar needs a figure capable of bringing Qatar and her policies and ideology back to the Gulf.”

The Qatari Abu Fares mocked the Saudis and their desire to liberate Qatar, and wrote, “Those who hear you could think that the Saudis are Nazi Germany. Remember that the Sudanese army defends your border with Yemen.”

قال #تحرير_قطر قال اللي يسمع السعوديين يقول أنهم ألمانيا النازية إرحمنا يا جيش هتلر ترى حدودكم مع اليمن يحميها جيش سوداني 😂 — أبو فارس القطري (@abufares_qatar) June 30, 2017

The Qatari author and activist Abdullah Albuzin criticized the United Arab Emirates, a principality participating in the blockade on Qatar, and reminded them that the islands belonging to the Emirates are occupied by Iran, writing, “Someone who’s sovereignty and pride is harmed and his islands are occupied for 47 years and what he gives to the occupier (Iran) is only kisses, he is the last who should talk about liberation.”