North Korea’s Kim Hails Missile Test as ‘Gift’ to ‘American Bastards’ – State Media

AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File

by Breitbart Jerusalem5 Jul 20170

AFP — North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test was a “gift” to “American bastards” on their independence day, Pyongyang’s official news agency on Wednesday cited leader Kim Jong-Un as saying.

After personally overseeing the launch, the Korean Central News Agency reported, “he said American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary”.

Breaking into peals of laughter, it said, he “added that we should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom”.

