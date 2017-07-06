PLO Official: Nikki Haley on ‘One-Woman Crusade’ Against Palestinians 

TEL AVIV – A senior Palestinian official with a long history of supporting terrorism on Wednesday slammed U.S. envoy to the UN Nikki Haley for carrying out a “one-woman crusade” against the Palestinian people.

In a statement distributed by the Palestine Liberation Organization, senior member Hanan Ashrawi said Haley was leading a “one-woman crusade … against Palestine and the Palestinian people individually and collectively.”

“Through an obsessive and targeted campaign of intimidation and threats, Miss Haley’s crusade does not miss an opportunity to put pressure on anyone that seeks to challenge Israeli impunity,” she added.

Ashrawi accused Haley of doing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bidding.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon came to Haley’s defense.

“Small wonder Hanan Ashrawi is unhappy – @nikkihaley fights for a fair treatment of #Israel, exactly what the #Palestinians don’t want,” he tweeted.

While there have been several Palestinian media reports of the Palestinian leadership’s dissatisfaction at the Trump administration’s pro-Israel overtures, until now nothing has been said publicly.

Ashrawi said Haley was “compounding the victimization of the Palestinian people and browbeating the institutions that are meant to defend their rights.”

She continued with the claim that President Donald Trump’s envoy was undermining the chances of peace by “pursuing her own agenda consistent with her anti-Palestinian obsession and as an apologist for Israel.”

Ashrawi, a longtime deputy to arch terrorist Yasser Arafat, has an extremist past.

Breitbart Jerusalem’s Aaron Klein previously documented: