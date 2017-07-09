SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

German Intel Reports: Iran Still Seeking Nuclear Weapons Technology

A medium-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016
AFP

by Breitbart Jerusalem9 Jul 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: Damning German intelligence reports emerged in June and July revealing the Iranian regime’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile technology in defiance of international sanctions and UN resolutions.

A federal intelligence report also said that the Islamic Republic targets Jewish and Israeli institutions with espionage.

According to the German state of Hamburg’s intelligence agency: “there is no evidence of an complete about-face in Iran’s atomic polices in 2016” [after the Islamic Republic signed the JCPOA accord with world powers in 2015, designed to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief]. Iran sought missile carrier technology necessary for its rocket program.”

