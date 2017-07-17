Chicago Reporter: Exposing LGBT Dyke March’s Jew Ban ‘Cost Me My Job’

A reporter has admitted that exposing the ban on Jews at the Chicago Dyke March last month caused her to lose job, following public and media inquiries.

Gretchen Rachel Hammond of the Windy City Times admitted her demotion in a post on Twitter, Monday.

You attacked, humiliated and robbed me of a job. No tears. I forgive you. Just hope you learn how destructive and pointless hatred is. — Gretchen R. Hammond (@GretchRHammond) July 17, 2017

“You attacked, humiliated and robbed me of a job,” wrote Hammond in response to the Chicago Dyke March’s official Twitter account. “No tears. I forgive you. Just hope you learn how destructive and pointless hatred is.”

I will not comment on any decision made by my present employer or impugn the organization. The DMC threatened me then bragged about it. — Gretchen R. Hammond (@GretchRHammond) July 17, 2017

Hammond broke the story during Pride last month, after she interviewed numerous Jewish attendees who claimed to have been kicked out after they held Jewish LGBT Pride flags.

The flags, which featured the Star of David over the LGBT rainbow, allegedly “made people feel unsafe,” and upset attendees who claimed that the march was “anti-Zionist,” and “pro-Palestinian,” prompting organizers to banish the Jews from the march.

The Chicago Dyke March defended their actions in a post following the incident, where they solidified their “anti-Zionist” position and used an anti-Semitic term.

Yesterday, June 24, Chicago Dyke March was held in the La Villita neighborhood to express support for undocumented, refugee, and immigrant communities under threat of deportation. Sadly, our celebration of dyke, queer, and trans solidarity was partially overshadowed by our decision to ask three individuals carrying Israeli flags [sic] superimposed on rainbow flags to leave the rally. This decision was made after they repeatedly expressed support for Zionism during conversations with Chicago Dyke Mark [sic] members. We have since learned that at least one of these individuals is a regional director for A Wider Bridge, an organization with connections to the Israeli state and right-wing pro-Israel interest groups. A Wider Bridge has been protested for provocative actions at other LGBTQ events and has been condemned by numerous organizations (http://tarabnyc.org/cancelpinkwashing/) for using Israel’s supposed “LGBTQ tolerance” to pinkwash the violent occupation of Palestine.