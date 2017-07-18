Abbas’s Fatah Party Calls for ‘Day of Rage’ Over Temple Mount

The Times of Israel reports: The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, called for a “Day of Rage” on Wednesday to protest new security measures installed at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem starting Sunday, two days after a terror attack by three Israeli-Arabs killed two Israeli police officers.

Following Friday’s terror attack Israel closed the compound for the first time in decades, only reopening it to Muslims on Sunday and to non-Muslims on Monday.

advertisement

As part of the security measures taken in the wake of the shooting to prevent further such attacks, police installed metal detectors at the entrance to the site, which Jerusalem police commissioner Yoram Halevi said were necessary for it to reopen. Friday’s gunmen, residents of the northern Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm, emerged armed from the compound and opened fire on the police officers stationed outside.

Read more here.