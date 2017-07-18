SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Palestinians Want Israeli Commitment to Two-State Solution to Commence Talks

by Breitbart Jerusalem18 Jul 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on Monday made ambiguous statements about Palestinian preconditions for reviving peace talks.

In one part of an interview with the Chinese daily Xinhua, Maliki said that the Palestinians’ only precondition for reviving talks is that Israel commit to the two-state solution. “We are ready to engage in negotiations when Israel announces that it is committed to the two-state solution as the primary and only solution,” Maliki said, speaking from Beijing, where he is accompanying PA President Abbas on a four-day visit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he supports a two-state solution, but many ministers and members of his government strongly oppose it.

