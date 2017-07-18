Sen. Lindsey Graham: Cut Off U.S. Aid Until Palestinians Stop Paying Terrorists

The Algemeiner reports: As the Senate Foreign Relations Committee prepares to pass a bill that would massively cut aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until it ends its $300 million in annual payments to convicted terrorists and their families, one of the legislation’s leading advocates has said that the PA must change its own laws regarding the payments as a condition for continued US assistance.

“PA money is going to be cut off until they change their laws basically rewarding people for being terrorists,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told The Weekly Standard (TWS) on Monday. In September 2016, Graham introduced the Taylor Force Act — named for the American fatality in a March 2016 terrorist attack in Israel — which is now set to be comfortably passed by the Foreign Relations Committee before the August recess.

advertisement

“We have gotten the bill in a place where it’s going to receive overwhelming support,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told TWS.

Read more here.