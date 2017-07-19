Saudi Twitter Storm Erupts Over Video of Local Woman Wearing Miniskirt

TEL AVIV — Twitter users in Saudi Arabia have been in an uproar of late after a Snapchat video of a local young woman wearing a mini skirt walking through an ancient fort in Ushayqir, Hadj went viral.

The woman was arrested on Monday for wearing “suggestive clothing,” according to state-run media.

Many social media users tried to claim that the woman was a model and the location of the video may not be in Saudi Arabia at all. Some said they recognized the young woman and a hashtag calling for her to stand trial went viral on local social media networks.

The Twitter user Bandar posted the video of the young woman walking in her miniskirt and wrote, “If she was covered and walking in the streets of Europe and experience harassment, they (the Europeans) would say why has she come here to go against our norms! But going against sharia has become a personal freedom!”

إذا تغطت وتعرضت

لمضايقات بالدول الاوربية بيقولون حقها وماجاها ليش تروح لهم وتخالف نظامهم❗️ بس مخالفة الشرع حرية❗️

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود pic.twitter.com/gGwczG1zsH — ب ن د ر (@bandar877777) July 16, 2017

Another user named Jood wrote, “France bans the hijab = a law that must be respected. Saudi Arabia enforces modesty = primitivity and cries of where is the freedom. The people need their heads formatted.”

فرنسا تمنع النقاب = هذه قوانين بلد يجب احترامها

السعودية تفرض الإحتشام =تخلف وين الحرية

بعض العقول يبي لها فرمته.

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود — جود (@BMb1244) July 17, 2017

Dr. Angel wrote, “Let’s put aside whether or not her behavior is right or wrong. Has anyone noticed how quickly girls are arrested? In most cases the arrest happens in less than 24 hours.”

اترك تصرفها صح او خطأ على جنب

محد ملاحظ سرعة القبض على البنات؟

في اغلب الاحوال مايستغرق الموضوع اكثر من 24 ساعه

#مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود pic.twitter.com/3uv4dy6nJL — Dr.Angel (@Dr_Angel__) July 17, 2017

A Twitter user named Kawafi wrote, “A woman in the west wears a hijab and they say this is against the law. A woman breaks the law in Saudi Arabia and they say this is personal freedom. She’s an idiot, even the infidels respect the laws in their countries.”

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود

إمرأة تتحجب ف الغرب: مخالف ل القانون

إمرأة تتعرى ف بلاد الحرمين: حرية شخصية

ي إمممعه حتى الكافر مع قانون بلده — قوافي🇸 (@Kawafi4242) July 16, 2017

Rabia Alkhater wrote, “Her dress is personal freedom but neither me nor her can force something on the society that the society doesn’t want. On the other hand, is this the height of ambition for the girls in our country?!”

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود

لبسها حريةشخصية

لكن لاانا ولاهي نستطيع ان نفرض على المجتمع شيءلايناسبه

ومن جهةاخرى هل هذا هو غاية طموح فتيات البلد؟! — ربيع الخاطر (@saqz399) July 17, 2017

A female Twitter user named Tahani posted a video of a Saudi woman wrapped in a hijab and criticized the “material” young woman, writing, “This is the young Saudi woman, this is the true face of the Saudi woman. Everything else is a lie, deception and recklessness and it does not interest us and we are not related to it.”

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود

هذي هي الفتاة السعودية

هذا هو الوجه الحقيقي لها

وغيره كذب وتلفيق وعهر احنا السعوديات لا يعنينا ومالنا علاقه فيه ! pic.twitter.com/myQ0KHKwfL — Tahany☁️ (@tahany0_0) July 16, 2017

Another user named Lama wrote, “What is this country that is outraged by a girl who wears a short skirt but is silent about the sheikhs who support terror???”

#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود .. وش هالديرة اللي تثور ثائرتهم على بنت لبست تنورة قصيرة بس ساكتين عن البزرنجية و شيوخ الإرهاب ??? — لمى (@lamo_abdullah) July 16, 2017

Aisha Aluteibi wrote, “She should be tried according to clause 41 of the law and deterrence from the state, law and society must be brought back. What she’s doing threatens the security and contributes to the spread of anarchy.”

مطلوب محاكمتها بموجب المادة/٤١/

ورد اعتبار هيبة الدولة والقانون والمجتمع

مايقومون به هو

"تهديد للآمن"

ونشر"للفوضى"#مطلوب_محاكمه_مودل_خلود pic.twitter.com/gvzKxLdRow — عائشة العتيبي (@pury66_a) July 16, 2017

Nasser Alsahli wrote, “Those who ignore the government corruption, unemployment, poverty, a weak education system, housing problems and gets angry at a woman’s skirt will continue to be at the bottom of the world.”