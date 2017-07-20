Palestinian Terrorist Attempts to Stab Female Israeli Soldier

The Times of Israel reports: A Palestinian man attempted to stab a group of soldiers outside the Arab village of Teqoa in the central West Bank on Thursday, the army said.

The assailant was shot dead by the troops on the scene, according to the military. None of the soldiers were injured. The IDF said the attempted stabbing occurred at a checkpoint the army had set up near the entrance to the Palestinian village of Teqoa.

“In response to the immediate threat, forces fired shots towards the assailant,” the army said in a statement. The nearby Jewish settlement of Tekoa alerted its residents to the attack, telling them to keep away from the area and off the road until further notice as a riot had broken out.

