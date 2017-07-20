White House ‘Very Concerned’ About Temple Mount Tensions

The Times of Israel reports: The White House is “very concerned” over tensions surrounding Jerusalem’s Temple Mount complex, it said in a statement late Wednesday, urging Israel and Jordan to restore calm to the area after days of violent clashes.

Muslim worshipers have been protesting Israel’s decision to install metal detectors and other security measures at entrances to the holy site in the wake of a deadly terror attack near there on Friday, saying the move breaks the delicate status quo agreement between Jerusalem and Amman.

“The United States is very concerned about tensions surrounding the Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif, a site holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and calls upon the State of Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to make a good faith effort to reduce tensions and to find a solution that assures public safety and the security of the site and maintains the status quo,” the White House press office said in a brief statement.

