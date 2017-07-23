Released: Graphic Pictures of Palestinian Terrorist’s Shabbat Dinner Massacre

TEL AVIV – Pictures released by the IDF and by ZAKA International Rescue Unit Sunday show the carnage from Friday’s Shabbat dinner killing spree in the West Bank settlement of Halamish.

The images show the aftermath of a terror attack in which 19-year-old Omar al-Abed stabbed four people, killing three. Abed, who said he was avenging Israel’s new security measures on the Temple Mount, broke into the home of the Saloman family on Friday night while ten people were enjoying a Sabbath dinner.

advertisement

Abed fatally stabbed Yosef, 70 and two of his children – Elad, 36 and Chaya, 46. Yosef’s wife, Tova, 68 was also stabbed and is hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

WARNING: Graphic images below.

(Courtesy ZAKA)

The Salomon family had invited people to come over after the meal to celebrate the birth of a new grandson.

Yehuda Meshi Zahav, chairman of the ZAKA organization, who arrived immediately after the end of the Sabbath together with the ZAKA Binyamin team, said the scene was “horrific.”

“The scene we encountered was very shocking. A home, all set in honor of the Sabbath, with the table laid and food on the hot plate and arabes [celebratory food in honor] of the birth of the grandson. And yet, around us so much blood of the holy victims,” said Zahav.

During Sunday’s security cabinet meeting, several ministers called for the death penalty for Abed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the terrorist’s home, which was raided by the IDF on Saturday, will be demolished. The terrorist’s brother, Monir al-Abed, was also arrested following the raid. Their parents were said to have affiliations with the terror group Hamas, which hailed the attack as “heroic.”

IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said on Saturday that the pictures do not even describe the full extent of the horror. “It was a horrific, murderous attack. The house is full of blood,” he said.

Photo: IDF Spokesperson

Photo: IDF Spokesperson