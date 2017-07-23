Protesters in Jordan Shout ‘How Beautiful to Kill Soldiers from Jerusalem’

Ynetnews reports: Demonstrations in support of Palestinian worshipers in support of their struggle against the new Temple Mount security measures were held Friday in Jordan and Turkey. In Amman, Jordan, thousands gathered and shouted epithets against Israel.

According to reports, the crowd shouted, among other things, “How beautiful it is to kill soldiers from Jerusalem,” with some waving a model of a cardboard missile with the words “Al-Aqsa – Red Line.” Another demonstration was held in Istanbul, where Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim condemned the use of metal detectors at the entrance gates to the Temple Mount.

“The security measures taken by Israel are wrong,” he said. “Blocking Muslims from entering the compound will not contribute to finding a solution to the issue.”

