Two Palestinians Killed in Saturday Riots Over Temple Mount

The Times of Israel reports: At least two Palestinians were killed Saturday in clashes as demonstrations continued against the installation of metal detectors at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount holy site. The metal detectors were installed after three Arab Israelis shot dead two Israeli police officers just outside the Temple Mount compound on July 14 using guns they had smuggled into the holy site.

A Palestinian youth wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Saturday died of his injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said. It said 17-year-old Oday Nawajaa had been hit by live fire and critically wounded at al-Eizariya east of Jerusalem.

Another Palestinian aged 18 died in the West Bank village of Abu Dis when a petrol bomb he was planning to throw at Israeli security forces exploded prematurely, the ministry said.

