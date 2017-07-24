Two Dozen Palestinians Wounded in Fresh Clashes Over Temple Mount

The Times of Israel reports: More than two dozen Palestinians were wounded in fresh clashes that broke out on Sunday night in Jerusalem and the West Bank as Palestinians continued to protest against new security measures at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

The continued violence comes after three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces on Friday during riots over the Temple Mount metal detectors, and two more died Saturday, including one who died when a petrol bomb he was planning to throw at Israeli security forces exploded prematurely.

Also on Friday, a 19-year-old Palestinian infiltrated into the West Bank settlement of Halamish and stabbed to death three members of the Salomon family at a Shabbat celebration. Thousands of Muslims gathered to pray outside Lions Gate, next to the holy site, known to Muslims as Haram Al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary). At the conclusion of the prayers, riots broke out which police broke up with stun grenades and other forms of riot control.

