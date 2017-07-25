Trump Envoy Jason Greenblatt Heads to Jordan Over Temple Mount Crisis

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — After dashing to Israel to defuse tensions surrounding the Temple Mount, a top White House envoy jetted to Amman on Monday evening for “additional discussions” regarding an escalating diplomatic imbroglio.

Special envoy Jason Greenblatt arrived in Israel in the afternoon, a senior administration official said, and then had meetings with US Ambassador to the United States David Friedman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After those meetings, “Mr. Greenblatt is traveling to Amman, Jordan for additional discussions,” the official said. There was no indication whether or not Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would be part of those talks.

advertisement

The crisis erupted early last week, after Israel installed metal detectors to the entrances of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. The decision to install them came after three Arab Israelis shot dead two Israeli police officers just outside the compound on July 14 with guns they had smuggled into the site.

Read more here.