Arab Social Media Spawns Anti-Semitic Conspiracies Over Israeli Embassy Shooting

TEL AVIV — Social media users across the Arab world have taken to Twitter to express their anger and advocate anti-Semitic conspiracies regarding an agreement between Israel and Jordan that ended a crisis surrounding the recent shooting at the Israeli embassy in Jordan where an Israeli security guard shot and killed a Jordanian civilian in self-defense while the Jordanian was reportedly stabbing him.

Another Jordanian who was nearby was also shot in the incident and later died of his wounds.

In the wake of the agreement between the two sides, the Israeli security guard and the entire Amman embassy staff returned home yesterday.

While many Jordanian public figures avoided addressing the agreement, perhaps to steer clear of Jordanian authorities, many social media users addressed the issue extensively and most expressed anger.

Jordanian Taq Zoubi addressed Jordan’s relations with Israel, writing, “The very presence of the embassy in Jordan is a huge embarrassment! So how is it that the embassy is here to murder the sons of the homeland! Not only Palestine is occupied!!!”

#السفاره_الاسراييليه

مجرد وجود السفارة في الاردن هو عار!

فكيف اذا كانت السفارة موجودة لقتل أبناء الوطن!

فلسطين ليست وحدها مُحتلة!!! — Tareq Zoubi (@tareqalzoubi8) July 25, 2017

Qatari Twitter user Abou Mashaal expressed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, writing, “Everyone should understand now that those controlling the Arabs and the Muslims are Zionists. How does Jordan give up those who murdered its people in cold blood and transfer them to the enemy?”

خل الناس اجمع تفهم ان من يحكمون العرب والمسلمين هم صهاينه امثالهم كيف يتنازل الاردن عن من قتل ابنائهم ويسلمهم لعدوهم بدم بارد — ابو مشعل (@aziz_2844) July 25, 2017

Muhammed al-Hassan from the Palestinian Authority wrote, “Oh shame, oh shame, Jordan has been sold for dollars.”

#السفاره_الاسراييليه

يا العار يا العار باعوا الاردن بالدولار — محمد الحسن#يافا (@MllTTllM) July 25, 2017

Yousef Grib criticized the authorities in Jordan, writing, “Mercenaries, shame that Jordan allowed them (the embassy staff) to leave. They should have been arrested.”

المرتزقة /عار على الاردن تركهم يغادرون كان الاولى احتجازهم — youcef grib (@GribGribyoucef) July 25, 2017

A female Twitter user from Qatar, Shosho al-Ujeimi wrote, “Allah’s curse upon you. I am shocked by the response of the Jordanian government. How can they let a murderer go without any investigation?”

لعنة الله عليهم .. واستغرب رده فعل حكومة الاردن كيف يسمح للقاتل باطلاق سراحه دون تحقيق — shosho_alajmi🇶 (@shosho__2009) July 25, 2017

Social media user Rifi also criticized Jordan, writing, “Where are the respected ones? The people of pride, where is your king who sold his land, sold his homeland? How did he sell his people for cheap? Ugh, for the King of Jordan who sold his religion and his pride.”

أين النخوه يا أهل النشاما أين ملككم الي بايع ارضه وبايع وطنه وبايع شعبه يصترخص دماء أبناء شعبه إخس على ملك الاْردن بايع دينه وشرفه — Rifi (@Rifi28360087) July 25, 2017

A Jordanian wrote sarcastically, “The punishment in Jordan for the murder of Jordanians by a Zionist is an investigation of 30 seconds and then his return in honor to his country!!!”

Palestinian social media user Gharib compared the incident to the execution of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh, who was killed by the Islamic State after being captured by the group. He wrote, “When they killed Kasasbeh, entire villages were set on fire (by the Jordanian air force). But he who murders two Jordanians returns to his country. Sometimes my brain doesn’t understand. But Jordan will continue to be in the heart of every Palestinian.”

من قتل معاذ الكساسبي حرقت قرى انتقاما اما 2 اردينين رجع القاتل على قدمية عقلي احيانا لا يستجيب ولكن الاردن ستبقى بقلب كل فلسطيني احبكم — Gareeb (@HintCode) July 25, 2017

Tareq Ziad wrote, “Last night, Monday July 24, 2017 is the day of the fall of the honor of every Jordanian living in his homeland. This is proof of how cheap the blood of a Jordanian citizen is.”

يوم أمس الاثنين 24 تموز 2017 هو #يوم_سقوط_الكرامة لكل أردني يعيش في هذا الوطن ، و اثبات كم أن دم هذا المواطن الأردني رخيص …#الأردن — tariq ziad bataineh (@tariqzbat) July 25, 2017

A Jordanian named Mohammed wrote, “Where is our government? Look how all the Arabs mock us. One of them wrote, ‘no big deal, I’ll go to Jordan, murder a Jordanian citizen and come back the same day.’ You’ve turned us into a joke…”

تعالي يا حكومتنا شوفي باقي العرب شز بيتمسخروا ،، واحد عربي بحكي " يعني عادي اروح الاردن اقتل اردني واروح في نفس اليوم"

خليتونا مسخرة ،،،، — Mohammed (@Mohamadkhd79) July 25, 2017

The Palestinian Mohammed Hamoude compared the Israeli security guard in Jordan to the Israeli soldiers being held in Gaza (though Israel says they are the dead bodies of soldiers), and wrote sarcastically, “The soldiers Shaul Oron and Hadar Goldin being held in Gaza called their parents and cried. The two said if only we had fallen captive in Jordan.”

عاجل : الرقيب شاؤول ارون والظابط هدار جولدن الواقعان بالاسر في #غزة يهاتفان ذويهما ويبكيان يا ليتنا وقعنا في الاسر في الاردن 😢#الكاميرات_لأ — Mohammed Hamouda ἲ (@PhMohammedEhab) July 25, 2017

Another Twitter user named Amin criticized the Jordanian king, writing, “If I were the king of Jordan I would give Israel the body of the Jordanian martyr in addition to the murderer so that relations with the Zionists would be the best.”