Jordan Denies Entry to Israeli Ambassador as Diplomatic Crisis Continues

jordan security
AP/Ben Curtis

by Breitbart Jerusalem28 Jul 20170

Ynetnews reports: Jordanian media outlets reported Thursday morning that the kingdom will not allow Israeli Ambassador Einat Schlein and her staff to return to Amman until Jordanian authorities receive guarantees that the embassy guard who killed 2 Jordanians will stand trial.

In an interview with Arabic-language Sky News, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi criticized Israel’s welcoming of the embassy guard back to Israel, saying, “shameful and unacceptable way to behave diplomatically.”

The incident unfolded last Sunday when two Jordanian workers were installing furniture for the guard in his residence along with the guard’s Jordanian landlord. At some point an argument broke out between 17-year-old Mohammed Jawawdeh and the guard.

