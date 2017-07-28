SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Palestinian Youth Arrested After Barricading Themselves In Al Aqsa Mosque

al-aqsa riot
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem28 Jul 20170

The Times of Israel reports: Police arrested several Palestinian youths who barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque following prayers there late Thursday night, as tensions surrounding the Temple Mount persisted after nearly two weeks of bloody clashes over security measures at the site.

The confrontation came following a day of fighting between police and Muslim worshipers at the holy site, after Muslim leaders said they would resume praying at the site as Israel rolled back security measures there, seemingly ending a high-stakes standoff over control of the sacred compound.

However, tensions remain high ahead of prayers Friday, with Israeli officials beefing up police and military presence in Jerusalem and the West Bank amid fears of clashes amid lingering Muslim anger over the episode.

