IDF Raids Palestinian Media Offices in West Bank

jerusalem attack
AP/Nasser Shiyoukhi

by Breitbart Jerusalem30 Jul 20170

The Times of Israel reports: IDF soldiers early on Saturday raided the offices of a Palestinian media group in the West Bank city of Ramallah, seizing equipment and documents.

The Palmedia group headquarters were raided on suspicion of incitement to terror in its broadcasts and other news content, the Israeli military indicated. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that several offices working with Palmedia, a media production company that provides broadcast services to other media outlets, were also broken into by Israeli forces.

Wafa said the offices were “ransacked,” and some damage was caused to the property. It also reported that residents hurled stones at the soldiers as they left the area.

Read more here.

