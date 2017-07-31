EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason: John McCain ‘Making A Schmuck Out Of Himself’

Sen. John McCain’s war hero past and his recent illness should not stop people from pointing out that the politician is “making a schmuck out of himself,” contended Jackie Mason during a radio interview broadcast last night.

He was speaking during his regular segment on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

advertisement

Mason stated:

You’re not supposed to supposedly criticize McCain because he is struggling with cancer. But thank God, the doctor said it is absolutely a treatable cancer. He was a hero. I don’t diminish the significance of his heroism during the war.

But because he was a hero before, it doesn’t mean that he is making sense now. You could be a schmuck today even though you might have been a genius 20 years ago. McCain is making a schmuck out of himself every day and we’re not supposed to notice it because he was a hero once and he has a problem now? And he has problems afterwards. And because of all of his problems he can make a schmuck out of himself? And do more harm than good every day?

Mason took particular issue with McCain’s casting a decisive vote against legislation to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Following the vote, McCain reportedly returned to his home state of Arizona to start radiation and chemotherapy treatment for his recently diagnosed glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive type of brain cancer.

Stated Mason: “He wanted to make sure that it comes to a vote. So, he voted yes so that it should be voted upon. And then as soon as the votes started, he voted no. So why did you want to bring it up just to use the opportunity to vote no? You could have voted no in the first place. You didn’t have to do it in two steps. You could have done it in one step.”

The comic continued:

I don’t want to criticize him because he accomplished fantastic things for this country. Because if not for him, [Barack] Obama would have never been president. McCain ran for president like he forgot that he was running for president. And he forgot why and he forgot what. He forgot which side he was on. He says he is a Republican, but he was talking like a Democrat. He’s proud that he knows how to cross the aisle.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.