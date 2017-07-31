Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Calls on Muslims to Oppose Israel Over Temple Mount

The Jerusalem Post reports: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslims to take the opportunity of the Hajj rituals to take a united stance against “Israeli efforts to control the Aksa Mosque.”

The Iranian leader described Hajj rituals as the best opportunity for Muslims to speak up about the Aksa and Palestine issue, Iranian media reported.

“Where can the Islamic Ummah find a better venue than Hajj to comment on the Aksa Mosque?” he said addressing a group of Iranian organizers of Hajj on Sunday. He further accused the US of meddling in the issues of Muslim countries and creating terrorist groups in the region.

