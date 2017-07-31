Saudi Arabia: Demand to ‘Internationalize’ Holy Sites A ‘Declaration of War’

Haaretz reports: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called what he said was Qatar’s demand for an internationalization of the Muslim hajj pilgrimage a declaration of war against the kingdom, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday, but Qatar said it never made such a call.

“Qatar’s demands to internationalize the holy sites is aggressive and a declaration of war against the kingdom,” Adel al-Jubeir was quoted saying on Al Arabiya’s website. “We reserve the right to respond to anyone who is working on the internationalization of the holy sites,” he said.

advertisement

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said no official from his country had made such a call.

Read more here.