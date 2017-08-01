Report: Iran Helped Fuel Muslim Riots at Temple Mount

The Times of Israel reports: The Islamic Republic of Iran reportedly provided aid to Palestinian protesters demonstrating against new security measures at the Temple Mount last month.

The aid reportedly included boxes of food and drink, which came with a flyer attached depicting the Dome of the Rock and a quote attributed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reading, “With the help of God, Palestine will be freed. Jerusalem is ours.”

While Palestinian media reported that the food packages were provided by an Iranian youth movement, a PA intelligence official said it was clear that the Iranian regime was behind the aid. “It is clear to us that the regime in Tehran, by means of its long arms, is behind this catering operation,” the official told the Israel Hayom daily in an article published Tuesday.

