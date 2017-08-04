Israel Uncovers Hamas Money Laundering Scheme Involving Operatives in Turkey

JTA reports: The Israel Security Agency uncovered a money-laundering scheme that transferred funds to Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank from Turkey via Hebron.

The fund transfers, which began in 2016, provided more than $210 million to Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza, according to the Israel Security Agency, also known as the Shabak or Shin Bet security service.

The Israel Security Agency, or ISA, made the announcement on Thursday.

