Report: Former Chief of Staff May Become State Witness Against Netanyahu

The Jerusalem Post reports: Police and prosecutors are close to reaching a deal whereby Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, Ari Harow, would turn state’s witness, according to media reports.

According to a Channel 10 news report on Tuesday, it is still unclear what the deal will require, and what Harow’s testimony will include. However, police sources said they have told Harow that the more information he provides that will help them prosecute Netanyahu, the better the deal he will receive.

“How much we will ease Harow’s situation will depend directly on the quality of the information from him,” a police source was quoted as saying.

Read more here.