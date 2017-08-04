Report: Russia Plans Syria Base Near Israeli Border

The Tower reports: Russia has begun moving troops to the Golan Heights border in preparation for a new military base in the area, according to Lebanese media sources.

The Al Mayadeen news channel reported that the Russian troops have replaced some Syrian army forces in the area, which has been a rebel stronghold throughout the civil war.

Online newspaper Al-Masdar News reported on Monday that over 400 Russian soldiers were deployed to the Dara’a and Quneitra governorates in southern Syria to begin their policing effort. Russian soldiers have been tasked with maintaining the ceasefire between the Syrian Armed Forces and rebels in the governorates.

