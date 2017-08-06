WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Hebrew-language music video urging Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims to “tear” apart and “kill” Israeli Jews has begun circulating on Palestinian social media in the wake of the July 14 shooting death of two Israeli Druze policeman after Israeli-Arab terrorists smuggled guns onto the Temple Mount complex and opened fire.

MEMRI translated the video into English for international audiences. “Oh Shin Bet agent, soldier, settler, policeman, I will attack you, tear you apart and stab you,” go the lyrics. “I will do what’s never been done before for the sake of the Al Aqsa Mosque, so that the Jews will know who I am – a Muslim, an Arab, a Palestinian. I will kill you, I swear by my religion.”

advertisement

The Al Aqsa mosque is located on the Temple Mount, which is considered Judaism’s holiest site.

It is not uncommon for Hamas television to praise violence against Jews, endorse suicide bombings and indoctrinate children to become “martyrs.” However, this music video is unusual because it is sung in Hebrew instead of Arabic.

The video includes footage of terrorists carrying out stabbings and ramming their cars into Israelis.

The song’s complete lyrics:

Oh Shin Bet agent, soldier, settler, policeman, I will attack you, tear you apart and stab you. I will do what’s never been done before for the sake of the Al Aqsa Mosque, so that the Jews will know who I am – a Muslim, an Arab, a Palestinian. I will kill you, I swear by my religion. Oh Shin Bet agent, soldier, settler, policeman, I will attack you, tear you apart and stab you. I will do what’s never been done before for the sake of the Al Aqsa Mosque, so that the Jews will know who I am – a Muslim, an Arab, a Palestinian. I will kill you, I swear by my religion. An enemy lies in wait for you in every alley. You will be killed, I guarantee. An axe, a knife, a gun or a rifle will kill you – yes, kill, not take you prisoner. I will cleanse my country of every Jew. I will strive for that with all my might. I swear to do that with my own two hands. Oh Shin Bet agent, soldier, settler, policeman, I will attack you, tear you apart and stab you. I will do what’s never been done before for the sake of the Al Aqsa Mosque, so that the Jews will know who I am – a Muslim, an Arab, a Palestinian. I will kill you, I swear by my religion.

Days after the July 14 terrorist attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the dismantling of metal detectors at the entrances to the Mount, which was seen as capitulation domestically. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction called on Muslims to “intensify the popular struggle” for Jerusalem.

In an interview with Breitbart Jerusalem’s Ali Waked last week, Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the chief preacher at the Al Aqsa Mosque, declared Israel’s decision to remove metal detectors from the site a “victory.”

Sabri, who also serves as director of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, reportedly warned that “the struggle still isn’t over,” referring to control over the Temple Mount.

Last year, Breitbart reported on a cartoon broadcast in honor of Ramadan by a Fatah-owned Palestinian TV station depicting Jews as agents of Satan fighting alongside the devil against Muslims and the prophet Muhammad.

Also last year, a senior Fatah official and aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Sultan Abu al-Einein, called for gruesome violence against Jews, telling Palestinians, “Wherever you find an Israeli, slit his throat.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.