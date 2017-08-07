Israeli Baby Injured in Palestinian Rock Throwing Attack

The Times of Israel reports: A one-year-old baby was lightly wounded on Sunday when Palestinians threw rocks at a bus he was traveling in with his mother in the West Bank.

The attack took place near the Karmei Tzur settlement in the southern West Bank, near Hebron, the Magen David Adom said.

Fragments of glass cut the baby’s arm and he was taken by ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for care, the medical service said.

