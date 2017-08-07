SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Israeli Baby Injured in Palestinian Rock Throwing Attack

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by Breitbart Jerusalem7 Aug 20170

The Times of Israel reports: A one-year-old baby was lightly wounded on Sunday when Palestinians threw rocks at a bus he was traveling in with his mother in the West Bank.

The attack took place near the Karmei Tzur settlement in the southern West Bank, near Hebron, the Magen David Adom said.

Fragments of glass cut the baby’s arm and he was taken by ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for care, the medical service said.

Read more here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x