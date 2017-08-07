Two Muslim-Majority African Nations to Dispatch Ambassadors to Israel for First Time

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Senegal and Guinea, two Muslim-majority West African nations, will be sending their first-ever full-time ambassadors to Israel this week.

Ambs. Talla Fall of Senegal and Amara Camara of Guinea are scheduled to present their credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday. The envoys will serve as non-resident ambassadors, with Fall operating out of Senegal’s embassy in Cairo and Camara operating from Paris.

In early June, Israel and Senegal announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties on the sidelines of the Economic Community of West African States conference in Liberia.

