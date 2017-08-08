Palestinians Fire Gaza Terror Rocket Into Israel

The Times of Israel reports: Warnings sirens blared in southern Israel Tuesday after a rocket from the Gaza Strip was fired into the country, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The army said the projectile struck an open area in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council. No injures were immediately reported, and soldiers were searching the area, the IDF said.

While no group immediately claimed Tuesday’s rocket fire, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rockets emanating from the Strip.

