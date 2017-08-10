Iran is not abiding by its commitments under the controversial nuclear deal struck by the former U.S. commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump stressed Thursday.

“I don’t think they’re living up to the spirit of the agreement,” Trump told reporters at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“They are not in compliance with the agreement, and they certainly are not in the spirit of the agreement in compliance, and I think you’ll see some very strong things taking place if they don’t get themselves in compliance,” added the president.

Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is expected to travel to Vienna later this month to discuss the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a watchdog agency.

The president has dismissed the Iran nuclear agreement as “the worst deal ever negotiated.”

Nevertheless, Trump hesitantly signed a re-certification of the 2015 deal in July, emphasizing that Iran has violated the terms.

That month, the president instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to verify to Congress that Tehran was abiding by the deal.

The Trump administration has indicated for weeks that it would like to declare Tehran noncompliant with the terms of the nuclear deal, notes the Times of Israel.

Iranian troops bragged about killing hundreds of Americans soon after the U.S. re-certified the agreement.

“America has suffered more losses from us than we have suffered losses from them,” gloated Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, the deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force (QF), the paramilitary arm of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the Middle East Institute (MEI).

Between 2006 and 2011, the QF-trained Asaib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) militia claimed responsibility for more than 6,000 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq.

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration is trying to find a way out of the agreement.