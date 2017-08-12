Conan O’Brien Heading to Israel to ‘Help Jared Kushner’

Comedian Conan O’Brien will go to Israel at the end of August to film a segment for his TBS show. The late-night show host announced the upcoming trip on Twitter, adding he was making the journey to “help Jared Kushner.”

The Tweet came out late on Friday night and followed the White House’s confirmation of the Kushner diplomatic visit. O’Brien was responding to a Time magazine article titled, “President Trump sends Jared Kushner to help broker a peace deal” and re-tweeted the magazine’s announcement.

The filming in Israel will take five days and be produced by Assaf and Roni Nawi of the Nawi Pro production company, according to Ynetnews. The CEO of Channel 2 franchisee Keshet Media Group, Avi Nir, and Israel’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Sam Grundwerg, were also involved in bringing O’Brien to Israel, according to the report.

The visit will be O’Brien’s first to the Jewish state.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, President Trump is sending the team as a way to capitalize on what it describes as a period of “relative calm” in the wake of recent rioting against increased security measures on the Temple Mount. Amid Palestinian incitement over the Temple Mount, Israel was also rocked by a terrorist attack in July when a Palestinian terrorist stabbed three Israelis to death at a family home in the West Bank.