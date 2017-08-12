Israeli-Arab Brothers Charged with Supporting Islamic State

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Two Israeli-Arab brothers have been arrested and indicted for supporting the Islamic State terror group.

Mahmoud Jabarin, 25, and Naim Jabarin, 20, who hail from the predominately Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, were arrested in July in a joint Israel Police and Shin Bet operation.

advertisement

According to the Shin Bet, authorities received information that Mahmoud Jabarin was planning to travel to Syria to join Islamic State. During a search of their residence, numerous photographs, videos and other Islamic State propaganda was found, in addition to a Carlo submachine gun in the attic.

Read more here.