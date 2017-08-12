SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Israeli-Arab Brothers Charged with Supporting Islamic State

by Breitbart Jerusalem12 Aug 20170

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Two Israeli-Arab brothers have been arrested and indicted for supporting the Islamic State terror group.

Mahmoud Jabarin, 25, and Naim Jabarin, 20, who hail from the predominately Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, were arrested in July in a joint Israel Police and Shin Bet operation.

According to the Shin Bet, authorities received information that Mahmoud Jabarin was planning to travel to Syria to join Islamic State. During a search of their residence, numerous photographs, videos and other Islamic State propaganda was found, in addition to a Carlo submachine gun in the attic.

