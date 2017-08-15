Netanyahu Welcomes Upcoming Visit by Jared Kushner, Other Trump Envoys

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he welcomed an upcoming visit by three top US officials to advance President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace initiative.

“Trump will soon be sending [senior adviser and son-in-law] Jared Kushner and [Special Envoy for International Negotiations] Jason Greenblatt for talks in the region, and of course Jerusalem, in an effort to jump-start a diplomatic process,” Netanyahu told his ministers at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting. The two will be joined by Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategy Dina Powell. “We of course will welcome them as always,” he said.

On Friday, a White House official told the Times of Israel that Trump believes an “opportunity” has opened up to advance his peace initiative and was sending senior administration officials to the region in the coming days.

