Israeli Embassy in Cairo Expected to Reopen

by Breitbart Jerusalem18 Aug 20170

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – The Israeli Embassy in Cairo is expected to resume routine activities in the near future, after six years of operating only partially, Israeli officials said on Tuesday. In 2011, under tight security the embassy was evacuated to the Cairo airport after the building was attacked by an angry mob.

Since then, the embassy has only been partially operational. Last December, due to credible threats about a possible terror attack on the embassy, Israel’s ambassador to Egypt was summoned home. Israel asked the Egyptian authorities to implement a series of security measures before returning the ambassador, but Egypt denied the requests.

Officials in the Foreign Ministry said the ambassador’s eight-month absence was significant and that it marked the longest period of time the embassy had remained unmanned since the two countries signed their peace treaty in 1979.

