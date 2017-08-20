SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Netanyahu to Meet with Putin in Russia

middle east
AP Photo/RIA-Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin, Presidential Press Service

by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Aug 20170

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the Israeli leader will travel to Russia on Wednesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu’s office said late Saturday that the meeting would take place in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, and the two would discuss “the latest developments in the region.”

Israel and Russia have established a special mechanism to prevent friction between their air forces in Syria.

Russia is active in Syria providing support to Syrian President Bashar Assad. Israel has tried to stay out of the fighting in the neighboring country. But its air force frequently strikes what Israel says are weapons shipments directed toward Hezbollah, an anti-Israel militant group that is backing Assad’s forces.

