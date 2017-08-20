SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Assad’s Forces, Hezbollah Advance Together in Syria

STR/AFP/Getty Images
by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Aug 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Lebanese Army, Hezbollah and the Assad regime’s army opened an offensive on both sides of the Lebanon- Syria border on Saturday to clear ISIS out of a pocket it holds that straddles the frontier.

This offensive further deepens the relationship between President Bashar Assad’s regime, Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army. At the same time, Syrian forces are advancing on the city of Deir al-Zor, 350 km. to the east, which could lead to Syria re-taking the Euphrates Valley and linking up with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq.

The offensive on the Lebanese- Syrian border has been planned for weeks, according to comments Lebanese Army Brig.-Gen. Ali Kanso made to the press. It is designed to rid Lebanon of ISIS and return Lebanese territory to the army’s control. President Michel Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah, was photographed following the offensive.

