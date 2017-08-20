SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Turkey, Iran Agree to Boost Military Ties

ANKARA, TURKEY - AUGUST 16: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, Mohammad Bagheri (L) ahead of their meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on August 16, 2017. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Aug 20170

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey and Iran have agreed to boost military cooperation after talks in Ankara this week between the Iranian armed forces chief of staff and Turkish leaders, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Iran’s military chief General Mohammad Baqeri met Erdogan on Wednesday on a visit Turkish media said was the first to Turkey by an Iranian military chief of staff since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin described the visit as “fruitful and successful”, adding that talks focused on counter-terrorism, the battle with Islamic State, and a joint effort by Iran, Turkey and Russia to stem the fighting in parts of Syria.

Read more here.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x