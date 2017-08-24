Jared Kushner Arrives in Israel to Attempt Palestinian Statehood Talks

The Times of Israel reports: A high level US delegation including senior White House adviser Jared Kushner arrived in Israel late Wednesday, ahead of meetings with Palestinian and Israeli leaders aimed at looking for way to jumpstart peace talks.

The visit by senior White House aide Jared Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Special Envoy for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategy Dina Powell comes as Palestinian figures have become more vocal in expressing disappointment in Washington’s unclear approach to peace efforts so far.

advertisement

The American delegation arrived Wednesday night and is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah starting on Thursday. A US diplomatic source told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday night that Trump wanted discussions “to focus on the transition to substantive… peace talks, the situation in Gaza, including how to ease the humanitarian crisis there, and the economic steps that can be taken.”

Read more here.