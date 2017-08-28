Ynetnews reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exercised his funny bone on Sunday, setting Twitter ablaze with a video lampooning late-night host Conan O’Brien, who is currently in Israel to film a special for his show.

In the video, an unseen assistant can be heard telling Netanyahu that Conan wants to meet him. Netanyahu then asks him who, exactly, this Conan is, before saying, “Get back to me when Colbert is here.”

After being informed that Conan has 25 million followers on Twitter, the prime minister changes his tune, offering a large smile and welcoming “Conan, my friend!” to Israel.

