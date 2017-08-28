EXCLUSIVE – Hamas, Palestinian Front Leaders: Jared Kushner’s Mideast Peace Efforts Will Fail

TEL AVIV — The Trump administration’s efforts to secure an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal will fail, members of Hamas and the National Front for the Liberation of Palestine stated in interviews with Breitbart Jerusalem.

The Palestinian spokesmen were responding to last week’s visit to the region by a U.S. delegation led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.

Hamas official Husam Badran claimed to Breitbart Jerusalem that, “This administration is like those before it, standing with the Israeli occupation against the national Palestinian project.”

“We don’t trust or place hope in the American delegation for what’s called the Middle East peace process. All these attempts will fail because of the extremist right-wing government in Israel and because of the extremist American administration and its delegates who actually belong to the Israeli occupation and consistently support it,” he claimed.

Badran’s statements do not comport with reality. Israel has offered the Palestinians a state numerous times, including during U.S.-brokered talks, only for the Palestinian leadership to turn down the successive offers. Badran’s Hamas claims the entire state of Israel is “occupied” territory.

Badran, however, warned that, “The only option to deal with Israeli machinations is through resistance in all its forms in order to achieve an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

In order to achieve such a state, he said, the Palestinian Authority must “return to national reconciliation and summarize the agreed methods of resistance, since it has been proven that the entire political project has failed.”

“Resistance” is a euphemism for terrorism against Israelis.

An official with the National Front for the Liberation of Palestine, meanwhile, blamed the Palestinian Authority for pursuing “illusions” about the possibility of a political solution in meetings with American officials. Kayed al-Goul called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to give up the negotiating process and return to the option of achieving national unity.

According to al-Goul, “The American administration is part of the effort to establish the occupation in the region by trying to market a regional initiative at the expense of the Palestinians. There are Arab countries that, under the auspices of the American effort, are trying to normalize their relations with the Israeli occupation, something that the Palestinian factions oppose and we expect the Palestinian Authority to also take a clear stance on the issue.”

Al-Goul warned the PA that “the American administration will try to impose regional political deals on it, with the intention of protecting the interests of Israel in the area and in order to create alliances with which Israel will be part as if this country were a friend of the Arab countries and not their enemy.”

Al-Goul urged Abbas to end the Palestinian divide, “and to adopt a national strategy and rebuild PLO institutions with the cooperation of the factions led by the Hamas movement with the intent to draft a new national document that includes the political process and supports the full rights of the Palestinian people.”