PA TV Kids Show Airs Song Calling All Israel ‘My Country Palestine’

JERUSALEM – A song depicting all of sovereign Israel as “my country Palestine” that will see “all its people return” was aired this week on a children’s program on official Palestinian Authority television, watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch reported.

PMW noted that music and song play an important role in the PA’s political messaging. The notion that all of Israel is actually “Palestine” is indoctrinated into children from a young age via PA and it’s ruling Fatah party television stations.

advertisement

One propaganda song tells of a bird that flies over all of “my country Palestine.” The bird “flies over” the Israeli cities Safed, Tiberias, Acre, Haifa, Nazareth, Beit Shean, Jaffa and Ramle, all of which are depicted as part of “my country Palestine.” The bird is instructed to tell the Israeli city of Beit Shean about “its people’s return,” i.e., the day that Palestinians will take it over.

According to Palestinian Media Watch , the song has been broadcast at least 30 times already in 2017 on official PA and Fatah’s Awdah TV, most recently over the weekend when it was sung by a young girl on the prominent children’s TV show, The Best Home.

The following are the full words to the song, which depict all of Israel as “Palestine”:

Oh traveling [bird], I burn with envy.

My country Palestine is beautiful.

Turn to Safed, and then to Tiberias,

and send regards to the sea of Acre and Haifa.

Don’t forget Nazareth – the Arab fortress,

and tell Beit Shean about its people’s return.

Oh flying bird, circling around…

by Allah, oh traveling [bird], I burn with envy.

My country Palestine is beautiful. […]

Go to Jenin and bring me from its valley

greeting to Nablus, Tulkarem and their soil.

Drink the water of Jaffa’s port,

don’t forget Ramle and Ramallah.

Oh flying bird, circling around…

by Allah, oh traveling [bird], I burn with envy.

My country Palestine is beautiful.

A compilation of five of the earlier versions of this song, which was first broadcast in 2011, can be viewed here: