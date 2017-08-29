SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sudanese Minister: Palestinians Bear ‘Much of the Responsibility’ for Their Fate

29 Aug 2017

The Times of Israel reports: Sudanese minister said any possible normalization of ties between Sudan and Israel would be “no big deal” and that Palestinians bear a large responsibility of the blame in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In an interview last week on Sudanese television, Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi, Sudan’s minister for investment, said any decision to establish ties with Israel should be based “on the interests of Sudan” and not emotions, while adding that the “Palestinians themselves have normalized their relations with Israel.”

“I think that people are more invested in this than reality warrants,” he said in reference to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

