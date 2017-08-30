Update: Israel Allows Al Jazeera Correspondent to Keep Press Credentials

The Times of Israel reports: Israel on Wednesday appeared to back down from its threat to shut the offices of the Al Jazeera television station, saying it would not revoke the press accreditation of its Jerusalem correspondent for now.

The Government Press Office said that the reporter, Elias Karram, who had been accused of being an “active partner in Palestinian resistance,” could now keep his press card following an investigation and hearing in which he said he condemned any use of violence.

“Following his remarks, it was decided to defer the suspension of his GPO card for six months, during which his press reports will be monitored,” the GPO said in a statement. Two weeks ago the GPO said it decided to revoke his credentials after it was alerted to a 2016 interview in which the Arab Israeli reporter said that “media work is an integral part of the resistance.”

